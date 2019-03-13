Missouri state auditor starts audit on Pemiscot County

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KAIT) - An audit involving Pemiscot County government has begun, with Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway saying she is hopeful local officials have learned from recent issues found in audits.
According to a media release on March 13, Galloway said she began the regularly scheduled audit for the county.
An audit in Dec. 2015 gave the county a poor rating, while a follow-up audit was issued in June of 2016 to find out if the county had followed recommendations set by her office.
“One of the purposes of an audit is to help elected and appointed officials take steps to serve their constituents more effectively and efficiently," Galloway said. "As my office begins this audit, it is my hope that county officials have moved forward to implement more of the recommendations from the previous audit. If citizens have information that would be helpful to our audit, I encourage them to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”
Galloway’s office said the 2015 audit showed there were several county funds in poor condition, including the General Revenue Fund, accounting controls and procedure problems with the Sheriff’s office, County Assessor and Public Administrator as well as problems with county property tax procedures.
