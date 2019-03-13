Meet Carly! Warm Springs Ranch introduces first Clydesdale foal born in 2019

BOONVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Warm Springs Ranch introduced its new foal on Facebook.
Little Carly is the first foal born this year. Watch her take her first steps below.
The Ranch said it opens for the season on March 23 and visitors will get a chance to see her.
Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding farm for the Budweiser Clydesdales. It’s located in Boonville, Mo.
Established in 2008, it’s home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. The 2019 operating hours include Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, November 3.
