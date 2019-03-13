Mayfield man charged with DUI

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested for driving intoxicated on Wednesday, March 13.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old David Hogg, of Mayfield, was pulled over during a traffic stop for registration violations on Old Mayfield Road at 3:45 p.m.
Hogg was found to be driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and had an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
He also had a suspended driver’s license for several prior DUI’s.
He has been charged with:
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/ Etc. (3rd Offense)
- Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
- Operating DUI Suspended License (2nd Offense)
- No/Expired Registration
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense
- Failure to Notify Department of Transportation of an Address Change
