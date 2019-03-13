Mayfield man charged with DUI

51-year-old David Hogg was arrested and charged for allegedly driving intoxicated. (Source: McCracken County Jail)
By Kaylie Ross | March 13, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 6:11 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested for driving intoxicated on Wednesday, March 13.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old David Hogg, of Mayfield, was pulled over during a traffic stop for registration violations on Old Mayfield Road at 3:45 p.m.

Hogg was found to be driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and had an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

He also had a suspended driver’s license for several prior DUI’s.

He has been charged with:

  • Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/ Etc. (3rd Offense)
  • Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
  • Operating DUI Suspended License (2nd Offense)
  • No/Expired Registration
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense
  • Failure to Notify Department of Transportation of an Address Change

