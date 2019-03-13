Man arrested, charged with menacing and terroristic threatening

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky arrested a man on a warrant and other charges.
David McCampbell, 62 of Mayfield was charged with menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
According to the Graves County Circuit Clers, McCampbell had an arraignment on March 13 and his pretrial conference was set for April 3.
Originally, McCampbell had two counts each of menacing and terroristic threatening. One of each count was dropped on March 13.
