Longest continuous pancake day in U.S. returns to Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 81st Annual Pancake Day is on Wednesday, March 13 at the Arena Park Building.
The event is held by the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club and club officials said it’s the longest continuous annual pancake day in the country.
It lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $5. You'll get a stack of hot pancakes and milk and coffee. Sausages are an additional $2.
All proceeds from this event benefit charitable causes.
The Noon Lions Club contributes local, state, national, and international causes. Some of the causes include:
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Heroes
- Hundreds of local eyesight screenings
- Eyesight correction
- Melaina’s Magical Playground
- Levi’s Adventure Trail
- Boys and Girls State
- Leader Dogs for the Blind
- Missouri Lions Eye Research Fund
- Lions International Foundation
- Many other local causes
Anyone donating a used pair of prescription eyeglasses to support the Lions Club sight program will receive a free pancake ticket.
