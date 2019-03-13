Keeping your kids safe at daycare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You might have seen a video of a child thrown by a day care center employee in St. Louis. It was disturbing enough to get the attention of Missouri Governor Parson.
Parson took action and formed a new Child Care Working Group to review state child care regulations on March 4, 2019.
It consists of staff from the Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Attorney General’s office.
While members of the group are working on recommendations, Heartland News talked to a local mom and child care expert for tips to keep your kids as safe as possible.
"You are entrusting your child to a stranger if you're not familiar with them,” said Michelle Dooley, a Cape Girardeau mom.
She’s a mother of four with one on the way and is currently trying to find a day care for her 3 and 7-year-olds.
"Yeah we’re kind of running out of options,” said Dooley.
Her main priority is a structured facility.
"It’s the initial, overall appearance of is the center chaotic? Are kids just running around free for all? Is stuff everywhere? Right away that’s a big turn off,” she said.
And for Dooley, safety goes without saying.
“What good is a center if you know they’ve got these beautiful centers and toys and manipulatives and all these things that these children can learn with but nobody’s CPR certified or first aid,” said Dooley.
Byron Henderson, Director of the University School for Young Children at Southeast Missouri State University, also recommends asking about staff qualifications, safety procedures, communication policies and facility licenses.
"Those questions should be second nature for them,” said Henderson.
They both stress asking anything and everything.
"It’s very important to ask, because when you ask it reaffirms you that they actually have a plan. You don’t want to just think that they have a plan,” said Henderson.
“This is your child that you’re leaving in somebody’s care for eight, nine hours a day,” Dooley said. “I would want to know that when I left. I want that comfort of knowing that my child is going to be cared for if God forbid something happens, they’re trained, their equipped to deal with it.”
She said there’s no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to kids’ safety and child care.
"Don’t be afraid to be an advocate for your child,” said Dooley.
Governor Parson expects recommendations from the Child Care Working Group by June 1, 2019.
