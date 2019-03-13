Interim principal of McCracken Co. H.S. selected

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Matthew Houser has been selected as interim principal of McCracken County High School.
Houser began his career as a classroom teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School from 2006-2011.
In 2011, he worked as an assistant principal at Lone Oak High School and in 2012 became principal of Lone Oak High School. When McCracken County High School opened in 2013, Houser was named an assistant principal.
Houser holds a B.S. in elementary education and a M.A. in school administration from Murray State University.
“I have the utmost confidence in Mr. Houser and his ability to bring a sense of healing to McCracken County High School. I know that he has great pride in MCHS and a true respect for the staff and students. He will do a great job of understanding and appreciating the roots that have grown since the inception of MCHS, and will do nothing but strengthen the growth of what is undoubtedly the best place for any high school staff or student to be," said McCracken County Schools Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright said.
Former Principal Michael Ceglinski was originally charged with official misconduct and failing to report abuse.
The charge of misconduct was dropped, but Ceglinski is still charged with failing to report abuse.
