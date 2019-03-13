IL man sentenced to prison on 2 counts of burglary

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A burglary incident got an Illinois man sent to prison for three years.
According to Jim Flummer, State’s Attorney of Pulaski County Cameron Mitchell, 30, of Villa Ridge was sentenced to three years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each of two counts of the offense of burglary.
Flummer said the sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement and arouse out of an incident that occurred in Ullin, Illinois on May 14, 2018 and an incident out of Olmsted, Illinois on May 16, 2018.
The sentenced will run concurrently.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.