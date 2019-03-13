First Alert: Windy, rainy but warm!

(KFVS) - Increased cloud coverage this afternoon will come as a strong low pressure system approaches from the west.
Lisa Michaels says most of the Heartland is under a wind advisory. Winds will be picking up with gusts as high as 45mph.
Wind will make rain during the afternoon unpleasant.
But before that, it will be a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies sticking with us this morning and a chance of light shower activity is possible in our furthest northern counties in Southern Illinois.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will allow some sunlight. High temperatures during the day will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!
Heavier rain and storms will stick around tonight through early tomorrow morning. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm during this time.
Main impacts look to be strong/damaging winds, heavy rain, and a spin-up tornado isn’t out of the question. Strong winds will stay around on Thursday with gusts that could top 50mph.
There is a chance for rain and storm activity through the mid to late morning hours. Clouds will move out by the end of the day on Thursday.
Slightly cooler air will move in on Friday, but lots of sun and dry days are in the forecast as we head into the weekend and next week!
