Deputies arrest man riding a tricycle on warrant, drug charges

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies stopped a man they saw riding on a tricycle in Ballard County, Kentucky on March 12.
The man was charged with on a warrant out of McCracken County - a probation violation (for felony offense), as well as first-degree, first-offense possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said it happened around 8:20 p.m. while they were conducting a traffic stop for equipment violations at the corner of E 5th St and Oak St in La Center.
While approaching the vehicle for a traffic stop deputies said they saw a man riding a tricycle west bound on E 5th St, approaching the intersection of Oak St.
A deputy realized the man has a warrant out of McCracken County. Deputies said at this time they released the vehicle involved in the traffic stop and focused on the man.
Deputies confirmed that the man had a warrant out of McCracken County for probation violation (for felony offense).
The man was searched and deputies said they found a broken glass pipe attached to a rubber hose containing suspected methamphetamine. A glass tray was also located with suspected methamphetamine residue.
The man was arrested and lodged in the Ballard County Jail
