Creal Springs woman sentenced for retail theft

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Williamson County judge sentenced a Creal Springs woman for retail theft on Tuesday, March 12.
According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney, Dusty M. Bozarth, of Creal Springs, Illinois, was sentenced to three and a years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for retail theft and three years for unlawful use for a credit card.
The retail theft occurred on April 10, 2017, when Bozarth knowingly tookmerchandise from the Target store in Marion without paying for said items.
The unlawful use of a credit card conviction stemmed from January 8, 2018, where Bozarth used a credit card that did not belong to her in attempt to purchase merchandise at the Dillard’s store in Marion.
Bozarth has prior theft convictions in other counties, including a felony theft conviction out of Saline County where she served over two years in DOC.
“I want to thank the Marion Police Department for another excellent job in their efforts to stop theft and fraudulent activity against our retail stores in Williamson County," said Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti.
