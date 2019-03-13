Bring Spring items back inside before strong winds hit the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More strong winds are on the way to the Heartland Wednesday night and as we saw from Saturday's storm large gusts can cause headaches for homeowners.
Wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday could get up to 40-50 miles per hour.
Wind that fast can pick up and launch loose objects into one of your walls or windows.
Fred Elias, the owner of the Ace Hardware in Cape Girardeau, Mo. says with Spring on its way, he’s seen a lot of people setting up patio furniture and their barbecues.
Elias says it's important to bring those things back inside and to take down hanging objects like bird feeders, chimes, potted plants and porch swings.
“Five minutes of preparedness can save you hours of repair," Elias said. "If you are not going to take it into your garage or your basement at least move it against the house, lower areas, away from windows, away from your glass doors, away from your cars.”
If the wind picks up something from yard and hits a neighbors property you can be held liable for the damage.
Wednesday morning is a great time to look over your yard before the wind gusts come through the Heartland later that day.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.