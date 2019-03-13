Bench made out of plastic bottle caps presented to golf course in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Lion’s Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, Illinois presented a bench at Hickory Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, March 12.
The bench is completely made out of plastic bottle caps in memory of Dick Bradley.
Bradley proposed the idea to the Lion’s Club more than 1 year ago but passed away one day before the project was complete.
More than 400 pounds of plastic caps were collected.
The project took about 6 months of collecting to get enough materials to build the new bench.
Green Tree plastics out of Evansville Indiana, the company that built the bench for the two groups, made sure to emphasize educating them on the importance of recycling.
They collected caps from businesses from around the community and students and teachers also brought in caps.
Miles Showalter, a Junior in high school and a member of the Boys and Girls Club gave a presentation to the Lions Club over the importance recycling.
“It gave me opportunities to meet people and work together, and overall make a decent thing that will really impact the world in this coming future,” he said. “It makes you feel so good when you are helping out in this way.”
