Ameren installs new tech in Gallatin County electrical grid

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Just in time for all the windy weather, Ameren Illinois is trying to make getting the power back on in Gallatin County easier.
Jason Klein, a division director for Ameren, says new automated switches will make the grid “smarter," in that it will be able to pinpoint the location of an outage without having to send crews out to find it.
“That information will be quicker,” he said. “The guys will still have to come out and respond, but we’ll have better information before we get there.”
These upgrades are coming at a good time for emergency situations, where extreme wind and tornadoes could be in the forecast over coming weeks.
For people like paramedic Josh Panzier, these upgrades are a good thing.
He says for them, no power is no good.
“It makes it hard to be dispatched on calls and get out and help the community,” he said.
Panzier said when they don’t have electricity at the ambulance service he works at in Shawneetown, they are forced to get calls on their personal cell phones.
If they don’t work or run out of battery, they have to figure out another way to communicate with dispatch.
He thinks the new switches Ameren installed will help them with their jobs and perhaps save them from going out on a couple calls in the future.
“Makes me feel a lot better that Ameren is actually trying to get out there to help,” he said. "You know not only first responders, but to better serve the community to make sure everybody stays warm or cool during the extreme weather.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.