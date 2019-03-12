$1,000 worth of fake cash seized in Steele, MO

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A Steele, Mo. man is facing charges after $1,000 in counterfeit money was seized after a search warrant.
According to Steele Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on March 3, an officer found Kyweistamon Campbell, 41, in possession of the fake cash.
A search warrant was issued for Campbell’s home on Gibson Street.
Police and sheriff’s deputies found the equipment used in the counterfeiting and the $1,000 in counterfeit money.
Charges were filed with the prosecuting attorney and a warrant was issued. Campbell faces charges of forgery and resisting/interfering with arrest.
His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
