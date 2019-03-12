Video: School resource officer slams down teenage girl in TX

ROUND ROCK, TX (KXAN/CNN) - Police are investigating a school resource officer after he was captured on cellphone video violently taking down a teenage girl outside a high school.
That video taken Friday outside Cedar Ridge High School ricocheted online, even catching the attention of Deborah Fowler, the executive director at the Austin-based nonprofit Texas Appleseed.
“From the video, it’s very hard to see what the justification might have been for taking the student down to the ground the way that she was,” Fowler said.
Round Rock Police said they took the student into custody for an incident that happened before the officer took her down.
Another video shared on social media shows that student attacking a girl on a school bus until the district said an assistant principal stepped in to stop it.
Police said that fight is also under investigation.
However, Police Chief Allen Banks said the officer's use of force will also face scrutiny.
“We’ll take the appropriate actions that we need to take if we find the officer did anything inappropriate,” Round Rock Police Dept. Chief Allen Banks said.
This incident comes as Round Rock Independent School District considers creating its own police force.
Texas Appleseed will watch that process - and developing policies - closely.
“In our research we’ve shown that black students in particular are over-represented in interactions with police, including uses of force,” Fowler said.
They're offering guidance to a group of students and families sharing concerns as the proposal moves forward.
