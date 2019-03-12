2 vehicle collision in Graves Co. injuries several

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On Monday March 11 at 7:21 a.m. deputies were dispatched to KY 849 E near KY 131 for an injury collision.
Upon arrival deputies discovered both vehicles heavily damage and occupants trapped in their respective vehicles.
The investigation showed that Amber Smith of Symsonia, Ky. was headed west on KY 849 E in the eastbound lane. Danielle and Thomas Davis of Hickory, Ky. were West bound on KY 849 E and saw a small white vehicle in their lane.
Thomas moved the vehicle to the ditch trying to avoid the collision and Smith continued to the ditch as well.
The vehicles collided at the edge of the roadway.
Smith was extricated by mechanical means by Mayfield Fire Department. Smith was taken by private vehicle an area hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury. Danielle Davis was transported to a hospial for treatment of her injuries. Thomas Davis was treated a hospital minor injuries as well.
KY 849 E was closed for around 45 minutes for the investigation and clearing of the scene.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield Fire Department. Mayfield/Graves County EMS and those at the scene.
