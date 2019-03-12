US Forest Service employee receives national award

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - U.S. Forest Service employee Dennis Wilson has been selected to receive the Making Tracks National Award.
The partnership achievement award recognizes accomplishments in strengthening and expanding the partnership between the Forest Service and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
This award is in recognition for his outstanding accomplishments in the partnership achievement category.
Wilson shares his time between Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and Shawnee National Forest as a Timber Program Manager and Contracting Officer.
Working on the Shawnee National Forest, Hoosier National Forest and Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Wilson developed strong partnerships with local, state and federal agencies; local and state chapters of the NWTF.
His efforts have helped to improve habitat for the wild turkey, bobwhite quail, white-tailed deer and many other species while providing forest products and improving forest health.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.