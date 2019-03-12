Suspect arrested in Marion, KY shooting, victim in stable condition

Suspect arrested in Marion, KY shooting, victim in stable condition
Bingham was arrested after detectives said he shot a woman (Source: Crittenden County Detention Center)
By Jasmine Adams | March 12, 2019 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 12:01 PM

MARION, KY (KFVS) - A man is in custody after Kentucky State Police said he shot a woman in Marion, Ky.

State police got the call on March 11 around 10:17 p.m. from Marion Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred on West Main Street in Marion.

Detectives said they discovered Chase Bingham, 28, of Morgantown, shot Victoria Clifford, 26, of Marion, during a domestic altercation.

According to detectives, Bingham left in a 2006 Gray Buick Envoy, and was later arrested by Marion Police Department.

Clifford was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Evansville where she is currently in stable condition.

Bingham was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center where he was charged with assault in the first-degree (domestic violence) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Officials said Bingham is also facing other charges from the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.