Suspect arrested in Marion, KY shooting, victim in stable condition

MARION, KY (KFVS) - A man is in custody after Kentucky State Police said he shot a woman in Marion, Ky.
State police got the call on March 11 around 10:17 p.m. from Marion Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred on West Main Street in Marion.
Detectives said they discovered Chase Bingham, 28, of Morgantown, shot Victoria Clifford, 26, of Marion, during a domestic altercation.
According to detectives, Bingham left in a 2006 Gray Buick Envoy, and was later arrested by Marion Police Department.
Clifford was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Evansville where she is currently in stable condition.
Bingham was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center where he was charged with assault in the first-degree (domestic violence) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Officials said Bingham is also facing other charges from the Marion Police Department.
