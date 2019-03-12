Social media boot camp offered in Cape Girardeau, MO for adults

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Adults 18 and older who need a little help with social media might want to check out this boot camp.
Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) is offering a social media boot camp.
According to CTC worker, the course is for beginners who want to learn to communicate using the computer and smart phone apps.
The course will cover Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more.
According to CTC workers marketing ad business information will not be discussed in this course.
Register here or call (573) 334-0826.
