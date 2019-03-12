Shots fired inside club; police asking for information

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about a shooting inside a club to come forward.
Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, to a report of shots fired inside Club Vibez.
When officers arrived, a large crowd was leaving the club located at 2409 Clark’s River Rd.
An employee reportedly told officers he heard some people arguing and that’s when many started leaving the club. The same employee told police he heard a number of gunshots, but didn’t know how many.
Police say they found five spent handgun casings inside the club and a live round at the front door.
Another club employee told police there were at least 200 people at the club that night, but police say the employee has refused to say who rented the facility or who is in charge of the building.
Police say no victims have been reported.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers”.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered if information given to police leads to an arrest or indictment.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.