Sen. Duckworth to deliver address on eve of 16th anniversary of Iraq invasion

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will deliver remarks at the National Press Club on Wednesday, March 13 where she will lay out her vision for a strong military.
This comes on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq. Sen. Duckworth is a combat veteran.
Duckworth’s arrangements include separating national security interest from domestic policy and focusing on home front issues, like healthcare, education and green energy.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.