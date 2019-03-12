Robinson sues Sikeston, former officers in wrongful murder conviction

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The man who spent 17 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit filed a lawsuit against the city, the detective on his case and the former chief.
David Robinson, through his attorney, claimed the now former detective, John Blakely, directed the investigation that caused Robinson to be falsely accused and convicted.
Former Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Drew Juden allegedly oversaw the investigation into the 2000 murder of Sheila Box and supervised Blakely.
The federal lawsuit alleges wrongful arrest, violation of Robinson’s first and fourth amendment rights, civil rights conspiracy and violation of Robinson’s 14th amendment rights; under Missouri state law it alleges malicious prosecution, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional stress, negligent infliction of emotional stress and civil conspiracy.
Through the suit, Robinson requested a jury trial, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and any other relief the court finds he may be entitled. A dollar amount was not listed, so those damages would be determined by the court.
The charges against him were dropped after a special judge’s report found Robinson had nothing to do with Box’s murder.
