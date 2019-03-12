Report of suspicious man ends with burglary arrest

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A report of a suspicious man in someone’s yard in Steele, Missouri leads to a burglary arrest.
Police were called to Doerner St. around 3 a.m. Monday, March 11, in reference to the report.
Steele Police Chief Joe Stanfield says when he arrived to the scene he made contact with the suspect.
A brief struggle occurred and the suspect took off running.
Chief Stanfield reports the suspect forced his way into an occupied home on Doerner St. and ran out the back door.
The suspect was later found and arrested without any further issues.
Ricky L. Hollywood, 39 of Caruthersville, Mo., was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail on a burglary first degree charge.
Bond was set at $5,000, cash only.
Pemiscot County deputies assisted in the arrest of Hollywood.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.