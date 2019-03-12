Poplar Bluff teacher wins IKEA classroom makeover

By James Long | March 12, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:44 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A sixth grade Poplar Bluff middle school teacher has been chosed to recieve a classroom makeover from IKEA.

According to the school district, Terrie Sulivan won after a drawing during a PB Connect Conference Workshop.

The $400 gift certificate was used to organize her classroom with storage bins, mesh baskets, magazine boxes, letter trays a bookshelf, a magnetic chalkboard and more.

She picked out the items after doing online research to see how other educators transformed their classrooms at IKEA.

