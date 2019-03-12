Poplar Bluff school calls off class due to flu

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A wave of flu related illnesses is forcing school officials at Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff to call off class Tuesday, March 12 through Friday, March 15.
School is canceled for preschool through 8th grade.
Administrators posted on Facebook saying the decision was made in order to protect the “health and safety of out students and staff.”
Preschool will resume classes on Monday, March 18.
Due to spring break, kindergarten through 8th grade classes will reopen on Tuesday, March 19.
The school says they will send out notes about rescheduling parent teacher conferences next week.
