“Overwhelming” attendance at St. Louis medical marijuana conference

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Missourians attended a conference on medical marijuana in St. Louis on March 11-12, 2019.
“Missouri, we think could be one of the best medical marijuana programs in the entire country,” said Jack Cardetti, Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association Spokesman.
He said the high turnout at the conference was unexpected.
“Missourians are really coming away overwhelmed with the amount of information they have about the program and excited,” said Cardetti.
Two-thousand Missourians attended to learn how this new law works and ways they can get involved.
“Now is the time to implement that program,” he said.
According to Cardetti, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is creating rules and regulations for the program right now.
“They’ve had forums across the state. They were actually just recently down in Poplar Bluff, and so they’re reaching out to stakeholders to give them more information and to take input about what the rules and regulations should be,” said Cardetti.
He said people in southeast Missouri continue to express interest in cultivating the cannabis.
“Missouri has a strong tradition for agriculture, and so there’s a lot of farmers that are excited to potentially be producing a brand-new crop here in Missouri for the first time,” he said.
When asked if they’ve faced any roadblocks yet, he said they’re right on track.
“We’ve seen delays and problems in other states, and quite frankly Missouri is not experiencing those, so we’re really gratified with how the program is going so far,” said Cardetti.
He expects the rules and regulations to come out over the next few months, and all applications will be available no later than June 4, 2019.
