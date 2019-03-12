Nominating Commission announces nominees for vacant KY Supreme Court seat

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Judicial Nominating Commission have announced three nominees to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat in the 1st Supreme Court District.
David Cowan Buckingham of Murray, Tyler Landthrip Gill of Allensville and Carla Rene’ Williams of Dixon have been nominated.
A letter naming the three nominees is sent to the governor for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement and his office makes the announcement.
The vacancy was created when Justice Bill Cunningham retired Feb. 1.
The district is composed of 24 Western Kentucky counties.
