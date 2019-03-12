Multiple drug, DUI/DWI arrests made after “Cairo” Bridge reopens

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office says this is methamphetamine and other items allegedly found during traffic stops after the "Cairo" Bridge reopened. (Source: Ballard County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | March 12, 2019 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 12:04 PM

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Multiple arrests were made in Ballard County, Kentucky after the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopened on Monday, March 11.

Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12 a.m., the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office was out in force conducting a drug interception traffic stops.

In a news release, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies and two K-9 units were out in force to ensure they “maintained an offensive front against our battle on narcotics entering our county.”

Deputies made the following arrests during the six hour time-frame on Monday:

  • Two arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants
  • Six arrested and charged with the use or possession of methamphetamine
  • three warrants served
  • Seven K-9 deployments lead to six positive indications by K-9 Kony and K-9 Abby

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office released three pictures of drugs and drug paraphernalia allegedly found during the traffic stops.

