Multiple drug, DUI/DWI arrests made after “Cairo” Bridge reopens

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Multiple arrests were made in Ballard County, Kentucky after the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopened on Monday, March 11.
Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12 a.m., the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office was out in force conducting a drug interception traffic stops.
In a news release, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies and two K-9 units were out in force to ensure they “maintained an offensive front against our battle on narcotics entering our county.”
Deputies made the following arrests during the six hour time-frame on Monday:
- Two arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants
- Six arrested and charged with the use or possession of methamphetamine
- three warrants served
- Seven K-9 deployments lead to six positive indications by K-9 Kony and K-9 Abby
The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office released three pictures of drugs and drug paraphernalia allegedly found during the traffic stops.
