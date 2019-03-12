Multiple business burglaries under investigation in Tamms, IL

TAMMS, IL (KFVS) - At least three business burglaries are under investigation, according to Tamms, Illinois Police Chief Sam Davis.
The burglaries were reported Tuesday, March 12.
Details about the business break-ins are not being released at this time.
Chief Davis says the investigation into cases is in the early stages.
According to the Tamms Village Hall Tom’s Place, Bruce Ford Automotive and Bevs Bargain Bar were the businesses targeted.
Stay with Heartland News for updates.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.