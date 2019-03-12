More than 400 students attended STEM event at SEMO University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A STEM event for girls and boys was held at the Southeast Missouri University campus on Tuesday, March 12.
The purpose of the event is to expose seventh grade students to careers that are non-traditional for their gender.
The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event includes fields in manufacturing, agriculture, engineering, aviation and more for the females while males experienced various healthcare career fields.
Missouri Career Pathways Consultant, Southeast Region Dr. Jim Welker said it’s important they reach out to students when they are young to help jump start them in thinking and preparing for a career path.
"It's important that we start by 7th grade so by the time they get into high school, they are already thinking about what their pathway is, what courses they need to take and what programs of study they need to be entering into," Welker explained. "Then, of course looking onto what's going to happen after high school."
Cadence Haywood from Doniphan R-1 said she is grateful for the introduction of the different non-traditional careers to help boost her thinking about what she might want to do later in life.
"It's beneficial to know how and what you need to do to prepare for college," Haywood said. "It's important to get a start on what you want to be."
"Considering high school is so close, and after that is college, it's important to know what you want to do so you can major in different topics," Cape Central Junior High School student Avery Criblez added.
Students say it's important to expand their outlook to accept more career opportunities as options.
"I never realized there were so many careers in one path," Pemiscot County R-3 student Kelsey McCled said. "There are different options. If you don't excel in one then there's always another one."
These are new career opportunities typically not thought of by students since they are non-traditional. Pathways they say are areas they know they can excel in.
"You can be one of the women out there, doing everything that the men are doing," Pemiscot County R-3 student Kristin Harrison said. "So that we can do the same thing too."
"It teaches us that not just men can do any job. Women can also do jobs," Cape Central Junior High School student Zareyah Jackson added. "Men just don't have to be doctors. Women can be doctors. Men don't have to be pilots, that women can be pilots. It's just different opportunities for women."
This is the second year for the STEM event held here at SEMO University. The hundreds of students are from various schools across the Southeast Missouri Region.
Welker added that it’s great to be able to expose the students to the different career options to be able to get them to start planning as soon as possible and have careers right in their backyards.
"There's lots of careers right here in Southeast Missouri," Welker mentioned. "We realize that many of them will change their minds many times but we want to be thinking about that the goal is being prepared for a career."
The STEM event is sponsored through the SEMO University Regional Professional Developmental Center, as well as, through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
