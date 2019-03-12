More than 250,000 lbs. of venison donated to MO’s Share the Harvest program

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters donated more than 250,000 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program.
The Department thanked the thousands of Missouri deer hunters who donated 259,414 pounds of venison this past deer season, including 4,855 whole deer. They also wanted to thank more than 100 participating meat processors throughout the state who grind the donated deer meat into ready-to-use packages.
The donated deer meat goes to area food banks and food pantries to help feed hungry people around the state. You can contact your local food bank or food pantry to get some of the venison.
Since the program started in 1992, the Department said Share the Harvest provided more than 4 million pounds of venison.
Processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local sponsors, along with statewide sponsors.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.