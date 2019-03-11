Missouri man sentenced to ten years in federal prison

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -The maximum possible sentence was handed down to a Missouri resident.
According to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s office, 34-year-old Jimmy David McVay of Steele, Missouri appeared in court before United States District Court Chief Judge Brian S. Miller.
Judge Miller sentenced McVay to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
McVay was overheard on jail calls threatening to kill law enforcement officers and witnesses.
On May 4, 2018, a grand jury returned an indictment charging McVay with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of threatening witnesses in a federal proceeding and one count of threatening to assault a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent.
McVay pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 3, 2018.
Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said this is not McVay’s first encounter with the law.
“Jimmy David McVay illegally possessed guns on numerous occasions and threatened to harm witnesses and law enforcement officers on numerous occasions,” Hiland said. “This significant sentence properly reflects the seriousness of his crime. Any time an individual combines illegal gun possession with violence, threats or otherwise, they should know there will be a spot in a federal prison waiting for them.”
The release further stated that McVay admitted he had a Ruger .357 revolver during the filming of a rap video in Blytheville in July 2016.
According to evidence presented at McVay’s sentencing hearing Monday, officers recovered the Ruger revolver seen in the video from a body of water in Pemiscot County, Mo following a pursuit with McVay.
Judge Miller also heard numerous recorded jail calls in which McVay threatened to harm the local and federal law enforcement officers involved in his cases, as well as harm any witnesses who may have spoken to police about McVay’s illegal activities.
The ATF agent also testified about numerous Facebook posts McVay made involving threats to witnesses who may appear before the grand jury, including both civilians and federal agents.
