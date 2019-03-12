Man arrested after police find prescription medications, marijuana in vehicle

Man arrested after police find prescription medications, marijuana in vehicle
Zachary Brown was arrested on drug charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jasmine Adams | March 12, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 6:22 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail after police stopped him during a traffic stop.

According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials, around 2:30 a.m. on March 12 they stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche on Husband’s Rd for moving violations.

Deputies said they determined the driver, Zachary Brown, 25, was driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A search of Brown’s person produced a quantity of methamphetamine according to deputies.

Deputies said they also searched the vehicle and found a quantity of mixed prescription medications, a quantity of marijuana and other items associated with illegal drug use.

He was charged with:

  • Careless Driving
  • Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/etc. >.08
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree 1st Offense (Amphetamine)
  • Prescription not in Proper Container
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia
  • Open container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.