Man arrested after firearms, drugs seized from apartment

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Red Bud, Illinois man is behind bars in connection with a drug investigation in Randolph County, Ill.
Kyle D. Inselmann, 33, was arrested on Thursday, March 7 on drug and firearm charges.
Inselmann was booked into the Randolph County Jail. Bond is set at $150,000.
According to the Randolph Sheriff’s Office, Inselmann’s arrest is in connection with a multi-agency investigation in the illegal possession and distribution of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession and sale of firearms.
During a search of Inselmann’s apartment in Red Bud, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says police seized a number of firearms and methamphetamine.
Inselmann faces the following charges:
- Two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (class 2 felonies)
- One count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon (class 3 felony)
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class 1 felony)
- Unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card
The Sparta Police Department and the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.