Man arrested after firearms, drugs seized from apartment
Kyle D. Inselmann, 33 of Red Bud, Ill., was arrested on drug and firearm possession charges after a criminal investigation according the the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Randolph County Jail)
By Marsha Heller | March 12, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:26 AM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Red Bud, Illinois man is behind bars in connection with a drug investigation in Randolph County, Ill.

Kyle D. Inselmann, 33, was arrested on Thursday, March 7 on drug and firearm charges.

Inselmann was booked into the Randolph County Jail. Bond is set at $150,000.

According to the Randolph Sheriff’s Office, Inselmann’s arrest is in connection with a multi-agency investigation in the illegal possession and distribution of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession and sale of firearms.

During a search of Inselmann’s apartment in Red Bud, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says police seized a number of firearms and methamphetamine.

Inselmann faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (class 2 felonies)
  • One count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon (class 3 felony)
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class 1 felony)
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card

The Sparta Police Department and the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

