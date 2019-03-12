KYTC: Report of water over the road

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet here is the latest water over the road report from Tuesday, March 12 at 4:20 p.m.
Ballard County
All OPEN
Carlisle County
All OPEN
Crittenden County
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is OPEN
KY 295 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection
Fulton County
KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9mm- signs posted
KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted
Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until after March 25th
KY 2140 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge- signs posted
KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm near the Mud Creek Bridge between KY 2149 and KY 94
Graves County
KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County Line north of Symsonia
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm due to floodwaters- signs posted
KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted
KY 239 is OPEN at the 0 to 2mm at the Hickman-Fulton County Line
Livingston County
US 60 is is OPEN at the 11mm in Smithland--SEMI Truck Restriction LIFTED
KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted
KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED with signs posted from the 0.8 to 10mm between Smithland and Tiline
KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka
KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED with signs posted from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka
KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is OPEN at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5mm at the Panther Creek Bridge
Marshall County
All OPEN
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted
KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near the McCracken-Marshall County Line
KY 1420/Noble Rd is OPEN at the 4mm between Meredith Rd and Cold Springs Rd
KY 1420 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm at the Massac Creek Bridge
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.5 to 6mm between KY 305 and KY 358
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.2 between the RR Overpass and KY 305- signs posted
KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line- signs posted
KY 284/Old Benton Rd is OPEN at the 3mm between the Clarks River Bridge and Reidland
KY 1954/Husbands Rd has Water Over Road signs posted from Clarkline Rd at the Paducah Floodwall to near the KY 348/Hardmoney Rd intersection
KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and KY 1954/Husbands Rd
Trigg County
All OPEN
SPECIAL NOTE for I-24 Eastbound in Tennessee
TNDOT reports I-24 Eastbound is blocked by a major landslide at the 42mm just north of Nashville with a substantial delay where traffic is detoured to Old Hickory Blvd at Exit 40- An alternate route via US 41-Alternate or US 431 is suggested-- Eastbound lanes expected to reopen March 15th
