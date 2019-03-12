High Winds headed to the heartland causing some fire departments to place a burn ban

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - We are expecting strong and dangerous winds in the heartland this week that has prompted a couple of cities to issue burn bans.
Fire Marshall Brian Shaffer of Cape Girardeau, Mo. said any time winds gust over 25 miles an hour and sustaining winds greater than 15,a small fire can spread out of control. He said certain things are not allowed to be burned when a ban is in place.
“Your not allowed to burn trash, lumber , or anything like that only vegetation and that’s small vegetation, very small branches, leaves , grass we ask for more than a 5 ft by 5 ft pile anything bigger than that like a 10 ft X 10 ft will have to have burn permit issued that day” said Shaffer.
West Frankfort and Ziegler fire departments will issue burn bans tomorrow starting at six. We will let you know if there are other cities who declare burn bans as we prepare for these strong winds.
