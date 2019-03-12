Gusty winds and isolated severe weather possible Wednesday into Thursday

Strong winds and isolated severe weather possible Wednesday evening into Thursday. Until then, just light scattered showers possible this evening and tonight. Lows tonight will be milder, only dropping into the 40s an 50s. Gusty winds will take over the Heartland Wednesday with gusts up to 30 to 40mph possible. Rain and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Then there will a break and we will watch for redevelopment through the late morning and afternoon hours on Thursday in the eastern half of the Heartland. Isolated severe weather is possible, and strong winds are expected everywhere Thursday. Winds could gust up to 50 mph through the day Thursday. The weekend looks sunny and dry.