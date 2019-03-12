Former Vice President Joe Biden to speak at Firefighters conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, March 12.
Biden is scheduled to be the the keynote speaker at the IAFF conference which starts at 8 a.m.
The IAFF conference began on Sunday, March 10 and ends on Wednesday.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson also attended the conference this week.
He was the first speaker.
According to IAFF’s website, Biden has been a strong and influential supporter of firefighters throughout his political career.
IAFF says the former Vice President has helped secure funding for staffing and resource for fire departments, protected firefighters retirement income and helps to raise money for the IAFF Foundations for members who have lost their homes in the recent California wildfires.
