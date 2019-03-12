First Alert: Cool start to the day, light showers possible

(KFVS) - Have your jacket and umbrella on hand. Today starts a little cooler this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in our northern counties to the low-to-mid-40s in our southern counties.
Lisa Michaels says there may be some light sun this morning through the clouds, but clouds will increase during the day.
Light showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning, shower chances look to be best in our northern counties.
Wednesday will start off dry and mostly cloudy across the Heartland, but during the afternoon, temperatures will warm up rapidly near 70 degrees with strong southerly winds with gusts close to 40 mph.
Moderate to heavy rain moves in during the afternoon and evening with the chance of thunderstorms ahead of this front.
Wind will continue to be an issue on Thursday with gusts ranging between 40-50 mph possible. There looks to be lots of sun in the forecast heading into the weekend and next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.