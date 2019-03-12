Durbin wants answers about safety of Boeing 737 following crash

“Although the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be assisting in the investigation of the Ethiopia Airlines crash, the FAA has a broader responsibility to ensure each Boeing 737 Max 8 series aircraft currently operating in the U.S. is safe to fly,” Durbin said. “To that end, I urge the FAA to fully investigate any potential technical and mechanical vulnerabilities of the Boeing 737 Max 8 series aircraft, to re-inspect and certify each aircraft in the U.S. fleet as safe to fly, and to implement interim and long-term changes to design, procedures, and training to support the continued operational safety of the fleet.”