Burn bans issued for cities in Franklin Co., IL

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Cities in Franklin County have issued burn bans for this week.
The City of Zeigler Fire Department issued a temporary no burning order starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 through 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15.
They say ordinance citations and/or service fees may be issued for violations of the order.
The City of West Frankfort is also under a burn ban.
According to the fire department, the burn ban is due to the weather forecast on Thursday, March 14. Wind speeds are expected to get up to 50 miles per hour with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.
The City and Frankfort Townships are under the ban. This means no burning of any kind from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15.
