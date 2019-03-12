3 arrested on various drug charges, child removed from home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three Kentucky residents were arrested on several drug charges after officials in McCracken County searched the home and vehicle of one of the suspects.
Ryan M. Shade has been charged with:
- Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Xanax)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
- Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
- Served with three unrelated McCracken County bench warrants
Ashley M. Geiger has been charged with:
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
- Possession of Marijuana
- Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
Rachel M. Maxwell has been charged with:
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Served with three unrelated McCracken County bench warrants
McCracken County deputies said on Sunday, March 10 Drug Detectives received information regarding Shade, 26 of Paducah, using and sell methamphetamine at his residence on South 28th Street in Paducah. Through investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the Shade residence.
The next day around 10 a.m. detectives and deputies searched Shade’s residence. Detectives said when they arrived, they saw Rachel M. Maxwell, 40, of Paducah, sitting on the back porch. Maxwell noticed law enforcement and ran inside the house ignoring orders to stop according to officials.
She was found inside, where she was detained. Shade and Ashley M. Geiger, 36, of Hopkinsville, KY, were found in Shade’s bedroom along with Geiger’s 2-year-old child.
Deputies said they searched the residence and Maxwell was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and assorted items of drug paraphernalia, such as used hypodermic syringes/needles.
A search of Geiger’s vehicle also revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, deputies said. During a search of Shade’s bedroom detectives seized more methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, such as used hypodermic syringes/needles, methamphetamine smoking pipes, baggies, a methamphetamine cutting agent and digital scales.
According to deputies, marijuana, Xanax pills and a loaded handgun were also located in the bedroom.
Officials said all the items were easily accessible to the toddler.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Kentucky Department of Child Protective Services, and the 2-year-old child was ultimately released to their custody.
Both Maxwell and Shade had multiple unrelated outstanding arrest warrants. Shade has two prior convictions for Possession of Methamphetamine, and two current pending cases for Possession of Methamphetamine along with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon according to deputies.
Shade, Geiger, and Maxwell were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
