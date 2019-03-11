TV, play station, money taken from home, 2 arrested in TN

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Two suspects have been arrested after deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee got reports of a break in.
Suspects, 25-year-old Autumn Alise Moore and 25-year-old David Allen Harrison of Union City were arrested and charged with aggravated battery, theft under $1,000, violation of probation and failure to appear.
According to officials, on March 10 the break in was reported on Cypress Creek Rd west of Martin.
Deputies said a 48 inch television, a play station and $40 were taken.
Deputies said after learning the two suspects had active warrants for their arrests and they found with with the help of the Union City Police Department.
The stolen items were recovered from a person in Obion County who reported to the Union City Police they had bought the items from Harrison.
