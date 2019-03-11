Traffic comes to a halt on I-70 in MO due to ‘police emergency’

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A police emergency has traffic at a stand still in St. Louis County, Missouri.
According to the traveler information map of the Missouri Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed.
This is before Lucas and Hunt roads. Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
There are no details on this police emergency from MoDOT at this time.
Officials said the impact was reported at 5:22 a.m. on March 11.
The closure is expected to last 1.5 hours.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.