Traffic comes to a halt on I-70 in MO due to ‘police emergency’

Traffic comes to a halt on I-70 in MO due to ‘police emergency’
The closure is expected to last 1.5 hours. (Source: Gray Media)
By Jasmine Adams | March 11, 2019 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 6:53 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A police emergency has traffic at a stand still in St. Louis County, Missouri.

According to the traveler information map of the Missouri Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed.

This is before Lucas and Hunt roads. Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

A police emergency has traffic stopped on I-70 (Source: MODOT)
A police emergency has traffic stopped on I-70 (Source: MODOT) (MODOT)

There are no details on this police emergency from MoDOT at this time.

Officials said the impact was reported at 5:22 a.m. on March 11.

The closure is expected to last 1.5 hours.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.