Texas company makes beer for dogs

HOUSTON, TX (CBS) - The Henderson Heights Pub in Houston is a patio bar that proudly serves pets and their people.
Cooper can’t get enough of Mailman Malt Licker. It’s one of four beers brewed by Good Boy Dog Beer, a Houston company owned by Megan Long and her husband Steven.
“We own a couple of bars, so we though, let’s do a dog brewery,” Megan Long said. “It’s really cool. We use all the same equipment a brewery uses.”
You can also pick up a pack at Specs for about the same price as other craft beers.
The difference between this and human beer is you never have to cut your dog off. The creators say it’s all natural.
Even though they’re non-alcoholic, they’re generating buzz.
Good Boy Dog Beers are now served at more than a dozen Houston bars and they’re sold in 12 states, Canada and Europe. If you’re wondering if humans can drink it, don’t be embarrassed. Apparently, they get that question a lot.
“We have a guy who does the keto diet,” Megan Long said. “He drinks one as a snack. Again, it’s really bland for humans, but there’s no harm in it.”
She said for the dogs, they’re actually healthy, as if these pet lovers need much convincing.
“We love drinking beer together, so the fact he can drink it with us is a bonus,” Cooper’s “mom," Samantha Orta, said.
Copyright 2019 CBS. All rights reserved.