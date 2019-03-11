Services to remember Brooke Naylor finalized

CARMI, IL (KFVS) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized to remember 20-year-old Brooke Naylor of Carmi, Illinois.
According to Campbell Funeral Home, the visitation for Naylor will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Carmi.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be at the White County Memorial Garden in Carmi.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution can make them in Naylor’s memory to Pet’s at Risk.
Contributions in Naylor’s name will help the organization with the development of the Dog Park at Burrell’s Woods.
Donations can be made out to Pets at Risk will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home or mailed to P.O. Box 2, Carmi, Ill. 62821.
An extensive search was made for Naylor after she was reported missing and last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3.
A member of a search team found her body in rural area of Gallatin County, Ill. on Friday, March 8.
According to Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox, Naylor died of hypothermia from exposure to cold.
