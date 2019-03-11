Saints Read celebration continues to encourage child literacy

ULLIN, IL (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College faculty member and Saints Read Coordinator Ruth Smith and members of Shawnee Community College’s Future Teacher Organization held their annual Saints Read Celebration to honor local elementary school students who participated in the literacy program.
The celebration took place Saturday, March 2.
Students from Kindergarten through 6th grade from schools located throughout the district participated in this year’s event. All participants received a complimentary children’s book provided by the SCC Future Teachers Organization.
This year marked the 12th anniversary of the Saints Read program at Shawnee Community College. Several storybook characters along with the official SCC mascot Bernie were on hand to celebrate Saints Read’s 12th anniversary and encourage the young readers in their accomplishment.
The Saints Read program, sponsored by the Future Teachers Organization at Shawnee Community College, focuses on the importance of literacy by encouraging children to develop good reading habits at an early age.
