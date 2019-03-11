Paducah man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A police officer on patrol in Paducah, Kentucky makes a traffic stop that leads to an arrest early Saturday morning, March 9.
The traffic stop was on Jackson St. around 3:23 a.m.
According to Paducah Police, the officer on patrol pulled over a man driving silver Nissan Acura because the license plate was reportedly registered to a different make and model vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly told police that he bought the vehicle from a friend and didn’t know why the license plate showed it was registered to another vehicle.
Police say the vehicle identification number (VIN) showed the car had been reported stolen from Alabama in December 2018.
The driver of the car, Timothy W. Hall, 61 of Paducah, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on receiving stolen property (less than $10,000) charge.
