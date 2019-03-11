Mostly Cloudy, but Near Average Temps

Tuesday will start off dry with sunshine, but clouds will move back in during the afternoon bringing the chance of scattered showers with them. Rain is likely to stay through Wednesday morning and increase during the evening. We are looking to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday ahead of a low pressure system, but strong winds will be moving in with it. Very breezy conditions will continue into Thursday where we could have wind gusts in the upper 40mph range.